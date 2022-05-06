Nigeria: 200 Million Girls Suffer FGM Globally - Unicef

A United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF's) survey has indicated that over 200 million girls and women across the globe have had their genitals mutilated and suffer one of the most in human acts of gender-based violence.

This came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned communities in Imo State to desist from the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). WHO called on community leaders and the state government to intensify efforts in eliminating the violence against humanity.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, UNICEF child protection specialist in Enugu Field Office, Victor Atuchukwu, said the survey showed that Ngor Okpala in Imo ranks high among areas with the prevalence of female genital mutilation in Nigeria.

He said FGM leads to long term physical, physiological, social consequences, violates women's rights to sexual reproductive health and integrity.

His words, "All communities in Imo State must answer this clarion call and key into this UNICEF agenda for sustainable development so as to eliminate FGM by 2030. This is an achievable goal and we must act now to translate our political Commitment into action"

The traditional ruler of Okpala Umuekwune community, Eze Bara Ikegwu, told LEADERSHIP that in line with UNICEF directive, autonomous communities in the local government areas had resolved to banish the perpetrators of FGM and hand them over to security agents.

Although there are claims that the people have jettisoned the harmful traditional procedure during which part of the female genital organ is being mutilated, there are reported cases of mothers using hot water to massage the genitals thereby leaving the organ numb.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Advocates of this practice have argued that the measure is not only for cosmetic purposes but to help check promiscuity.

The monarch said the community had carried out the campaign vigorously and passed a very strong law to banish any member of the community that engages in Female Genital Mutilation.

Also, the traditional ruler of the Alulu community, Eze Princewill Nwaogu and his counterpart from Egbelu Umuekwune, Eze George Nwosu said they had put machinery in motion to monitor those who encouraged the act.

His words, "If you are eventually caught practicing FGM, you will be sanctioned for one cow and in some areas where we know they are practising quacks, we send people who are whistle blowers."

Eze Nwosu stated, "It is unfortunate that Ngor Okpala is still being listed as one of the places where this bad cultural practice is still being prevalent, we will do our best so as to sanitize the community."

The child protection specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Atuchukwu, emphasized that with the renewed efforts and enthusiasm demonstrated by the citizenry in Ngor-Okpala, FGM would soon be eradicated.