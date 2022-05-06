Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Beheading of Couple Soldiers, Orders Arrest of Perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending those who beheaded couple personnel and bring them to justice.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condemned the beheading of couple soldiers by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

Daily Trust had reported how two soldiers, Audu Linus, a Master Warrant Officer and Private Gloria Matthew, were shot dead and beheaded while on transit to Imo State for their traditional wedding.

Buhari expressed condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased.

He expressed shock and condemned the "barbarism" of the perpetrators of the incident and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents".

The president described it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

The President called on all leaders - community, regional and national - to "speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident," said the president.