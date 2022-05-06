Nigeria: Why I Deserve to Be Nigeria's President - Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has given reasons he should be elected Nigeria's president.

The former Edo State governor said he had experienced all strata of life, starting from the lowest level to being a unionist, challenging the authorities.

Oshiomhole stated this on Arise News on Wednesday, while speaking on his presidential ambition, shortly after formally declaring his intention to join the presidential race at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja.

He said, "Given my background, I have passed through all the layers. I have worked at the lowest levels, at the most subordinated positions in the industry, I have been a victim of economic power, I have also been a victim of misuse of political power, I have also fought power and interrogated power.

"I also became governor of Edo state where i tied to demonstrate some of the things I preached while at the NLC."

The former labour union leader also revealed how he would tackle the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike if he were the president.

Oshiomhole, who had earlier declared to contest Edo North Senatorial District election, said the academic staff of Nigerian universities were in poor condition financially, adding that he would address their salary issue if elected as president.

He said, "If a professor earns N500,000 in a month, an associate professor maybe N300,000, a senior lecturer, maybe N200,000, what do you expect?

"One thing I learnt in life, and even as a governor, is that it's not really how much money you have that determines what you do. What you do is a function of your priorities.

"We are told we are spending up to one or two trillion naira on subsidy, and there are other leakages, so if we see education as a priority, if we refuse to accept a situation where universities are on strike and and children of the rich are in school, we must do something about it.

"ASUU are part of Nigerians. What they ask for is feasible. Why would you pay a professor who has been teaching and researching for 35 years N500,000?"