Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Ebonyi for Project Inaugurations, Meets South-East Leaders

5 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commenced a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State with the inauguration of projects at King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president's aircraft landed at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu at about 10am on Thursday.

Buhari was jointly received by Governor Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu State and the host, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, including some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and his counterpart from Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, were also on solidarity visit to welcome the president to Ebonyi.

The president departed the airport for Uburu, where he inaugurated Twin Flyover, 12km dual carriage federal road from Mbu, Enugu State to Uburu, Ebonyi as well as facilities and equipment at the university.

He later proceeded to Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke via chopper.

At Onueke, the president inaugurated 5km dual carriage Airport road and the airport Presidential Lodge.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the president while in Abakaliki include new Government House, Centenary City and reconstructed St. Margaret Umahi International Market complex, Abakaliki.

The president will also inaugurate the Aisha Buhari Wife of Governor's Office Complex, Akanu Ibiam Lodge (new Governor's Lodge), Ebonyi House.

Buhari, who will be hosted to State Dinner by the Ebonyi State Government, on Thursday night, will also inaugurate the Muhammadu Buhari Light Tunnel Flyover an Ebonyi Shopping Mall.

The president will conclude his visit to Ebonyi with closed-door meeting with South-East leaders in Abakaliki before departing for Abuja on Friday.

