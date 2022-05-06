Nigeria: 5 Hottest Nigerian Artistes of 2022

A glance at the performances in Nigerian music industry reflects majorly inventiveness and perhaps, the reason why it's performing significantly well on the global market.

With nurturance from major labels like Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and lots more, upcoming artists find it easier to achieving the dream of popularity and productiveness in the music industry.

It's remarkably obvious that Nigerian music industry is competitive and full of "already-made and upcoming talented stars; however, the top five hottest artists of 2022 are those who are upcoming and yet excel at redefining different sounds and genres of music be it RnB, Reggae, Pop, blues, Rap, solo, Alte, etc.

Hence, the criterion for this rating spotlights artists with renowned and masterminded penmanship. Also we have consider efforts or accomplishments of these artist from subsequent years to avoid handpicking "just lucky" booming artists who got signed effortlessly by a major label; the effort and consistency are criteria that such not be overemphasized. This panegyric lists:

Black Sherif

BNXN

Mohbad

Zinoleesky

Tems

Black Sherif

Comically, it easier to identify this lad by his latest booming opus "Kwaku the Traveller than by his cognomen, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, far-famed as Black Sherif or blacko.

A peasant of Ghana, born of 2002, January 9th; Black sheriff talent oscillates from rap to songwriting, singing and music production.

He started his music journey in 2019 with the song title "Cry for me". Grievously, the song did not boom and was enveloped by the hit song christened "Money" in 2020.

A freestyle he dropped on twitter ignited Black Sherif's discernibility as it drew the attention of the Ghanaian Rap god "Sarkodie" and the music producer "Hammer" among others.

He also did a collaboration with the Grammy award winner Burna Boy" in "second sermon" which was a hit song as well.

His minding-blowing opus "Kwaku the traveler" became a hit song and the first Ghana song to top Nigerian music chart.

BNXN

Nigerian music singer and song writer, christened Buju (formerly) or Daniel Benson, is an Afro-fusion singer and record producer. BNXN, his professional nomenclature, is an alternative way to pronounce Benson.

He was born 19 May, 1997, a Lagos dweller from Akwa ibom state; still single, energetic and focused to his career.

He collaborated with Ladipose in "feeling" which was commercially Nigeria's acclaimed top chart single. He later featured blaqbonez in the song titled 'Bling"

BNXN stoops to conquer, he furthered on to collaborate with Wizkid on the deluxe edition 'made in Lagos' album in conjunction with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2021.

Still stalking around the Starboy axis, BXNX collaborated with Wizkid on their song 'Mood' which incredibly catalyzed his fame in UK to earning him the number one spot on UK Afrobeats singles Chart at the eleventh hours of 2021. (21st, December 2021.

So far, BXNX have won titles like the Headies award for rookie of the year in 2019, City People Entertainment Awards, African Muzik Magazine awards (AFRIMMA) 2021, and Best Global Music Album for 2022 Grammy Award.

Mohbad

Any lover of Naira Marley's songs should know Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, (also known as Mohbad) not just for the similarity in the rhythmic flow at which both artists deliver their songs but more so their music collaborations.

On the 30th December, 2019, Mohbad was signed into Marlians record label by the famous Marlian president, Adeyemi Fashola, preferably known as Naira Marley. He also welcomed Zinoleesky, Fabian, and Cblack into his music imprint.

Ever since, each song released by Mohbad trends in the street. His marlian banger "koma Jensun" featuring Naira Marley is one of such hits; not to neglect his top chart songs-Real Hustlers, Ronaldo,Jaabo, and Balan Zia Gar.

The multifaceted (singer,rapper,entertainer, songwriter, recording artist, and stage performer) genius also collaborated with Rexxie, the award winning producer to drop the street hit "Ko Po Ke) in 2020.

In 2022, his consistency extends as he bashes his vocal cord to bring up hits like 'MMM' featured by DJ Tunz, "Denge pose" featured by Lil Frosh, and "Bomb" in collaboration with Q2 and his label colleaque-Cblack, and lots more.

Zinoleesky

A colleague of Mohbad, and Naira Marley's signee: Oniyide azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, was born November 21, 1995. He has been making waves in the industry ever since his arrival into Marlian Music imprint.

Zinoleesky's talent can be testified in several of his hits like "Popo, Joromi, Money, Ma Pariwo, Caro, and Kilofeshe". His genuity has influenced many established stars like his Marlian boss, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, and Mayorkun-another popular Nigerian hip-hop wizard who did a cover song for "Ma Pariwo" as it hit over 13 million streams on Audiomack and 1.6 million views on YouTube... such expertise in music can only result from brilliance and consistency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tems

Nigerian female artists are quiet underappreciated. Nevertheless, social media influence, magnificent vocal music, achievements, and sensual lyrics are helpful to uplift such unsung heroines; Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as "Tems" is one of such courageous and talented female artists who fought to get her way through to the 'big stage'

Earlier on in 2020, she collaborated with Khalid and Davidoin the song title "you don't know your worth remix" which attracted chris brown.

Tems came into existence in june 11th, 1995. She dined and wined with music and music instruments right at her tender age.

Tems is a writer, singer and record producer. Her first single hit "Mr Rebel" dropped in 2018 which uplifted her to being the leader of the Rebel Gang

In 2020, her song with Wizkid "Essence' and that with Drake "fountain" went quiet viral.

Presently in 2022, this versatile diva has refused to keep her talent dormant as she collaborated with the Canadian wordsmith, Drake in the song christened "Wait for you" to further expose her professionalism and flawlessness.

Curated by Base Naija