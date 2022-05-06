Nigeria: Children Die As Boat Conveying Sallah Celebrants Capsizes in Katsina

At least 18 bodies were recovered while six persons were declared missing after a boat capsized in Mai'adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident, Lawal Sakatare, who confirmed the incident, said 24 persons on Sallah celebrations were onboard the ill-fated canoe when it capsized and 18 persons, majority of whom were young children, drowned.

"Fourteen of them were from Tsabu village while four were from Dogon Hawa village. Fifteen out of the 18 were buried in Mai'adua today (Thursday) while the remaining six persons onboard are still missing," he said.

He added that a team from the affected villages was still on a search and rescue mission, trying to locate the remaining six even though hope of getting them alive had dimmed.

Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, neither answered calls nor responded to a text message sent to seek his comment on the development.

In a related development, a customs patrol vehicle chasing suspected smugglers in Jibia local government area of Katsina crushed one person dead on Wednesday.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased was said to be on his way to Katsina from Jibia on a motorcycle when the fleeing vehicle, which was on a very high speed, smashed him.

The Controller of Katsina Area Command of the Nigerian Customs, Comptroller Dalha Wada Chedi, who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing.