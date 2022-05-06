Nigeria: INEC Reminds Parties of Deadline, Says They Have Till June 3 to Conduct Primaries

For the third time, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent a reminder to the 18 political parties expected to participate in the 2023 general election, saying they have till June 3 to conduct their primaries for all elections.

In a statement yesterday by INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said, "It is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

"The deadline remains Friday, 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed."

The commission explained that the nominations for presidential and National Assembly elections would be submitted through the INEC web portal from June 10 to 17, 2022, while governorship and House of Assembly nominations would be submitted between July 1 and 15, 2022.

INEC said political parties were further reminded that they must submit to the commission the list of candidates, who must have emerged from valid primaries.

The commission had on February 26, 2022 released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 general election, where it said political parties should conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3, 2022. It said this was is in compliance with Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

INEC noted that all 18 political parties had been served the required notices, indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices, as specified in the constitution and the Electoral Act.

The commission explained that some of the parties had already commenced the process, and it had deployed staff to monitor the exercises as required by law, given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 elections.

Okoye said the commission would continue to work with political parties to ensure fidelity to the constitution, the Electoral Act, and the timelines for all the activities contained in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

Meanwhile, in an update on the continuous voter registration, the commission said fresh registrants stood at 8,855,996 as at Monday, May 2, 2022. It also said completed registration of voters stood at 5,415,619, while online registrants were 2,379,063, and physical registration was 3,036,556.

In a breakdown of the registration exercise, the commission said male registrants were 2,688,246, female registrants were 2, 727, 37, and the persons with Disability (PWDs) were 45,412, while the number of youths registered so far was 3,745,129.