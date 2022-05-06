Nigeria: Again, PDP Shifts NEC Meeting

6 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NEC meeting earlier scheduled for May 4 and rescheduled for May 10 will now hold on May 11.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again shifted its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier rescheduled for May 10 to May 11.

The party's National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, made the announcement in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Anyanwu said the earlier date clashed with the local governments' delegates' election involving all members of the party.

He added that the venue of the meeting remained the party's NEC Hall at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Although Mr Anyanwu did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, there are indications that it would discuss the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party.

The party had constituted a 37'-member committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to work out an acceptable zoning formula. The committee has since submitted its report.

In a separate statement, Mr Anyanwu also declared that the party's National Caucus meeting earlier scheduled to hold on May 10, would now hold on May 11 at the Akwa Ibom Governor's Lodge.

(NAN)

