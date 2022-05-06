Nigeria's Security Not Negotiable, Says Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Farouk Yahaya, has stated that the security of the country is not negotiable, as the army is committed to providing the needed security for Nigeria and its citizens.

The army chief, during the inauguration of 153 set of renovated blocks of housing units for junior officers at the 223 Battalion, Dakkarawa barracks in Zuru, while on a routine operational tour, said the army would continue in its effort to make the country and its citizens safe at all time.

He said the army has embarked on the renovation of 153 blocks of housing units in the barracks to make the families of the troops in different operational theatres in the country comfortable.

According to him, "Many of our troops are in different operational theatres, so their families deserve to be supported so that they can be gingered.

"All we are doing to support families of our personnel at different operational theatre are made possible by the support we get from President Muhammadu Buhari."

Yahaya added that another set of 12 blocks have been identified for renovation in an effort to make life comfortable for the families of the troops.

He said: "We have noticed the porous nature of the barracks, and we will fence the vulnerable parts of the barracks. We also noticed water shortage, so we will provide water for them too."

The army chief enjoined families of the troops to maintain the renovated apartments for their comfort.

Earlier in his speech, Brigadier General, O S. Obot (GOC) said since 1975 that the Dakkarawa barracks in Zuru was established, it has never witnessed the renovation it is currently undergoing under the leadership of General Yahaya.

He said: "The ongoing renovation efforts in the barracks are in furtherance of the commitment of the chief of army staff to improve on the welfare of soldiers in the country."

The GOC said the transformational efforts of the chief of army staff are commendable because it's helping in the improvement of the troops' welfare.

While in Zuru, the COAS visited the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sank Sami Gomo II. He said he was in the palace to pay his respect and honour to the emir for his efforts in peace initiatives in the country.

In his response, the emir urged the army chief to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force to bomb the bandits hideouts and flush them out of Zuru Emirate.

"Many lives and property have been lost to banditry in Zuru; we want soldiers to collaborate with the air force and end the incessant insecurity occasioned by bandits that often attacked Zuru from Zamfara and Niger States," the emir said.

Meanwhile, Yahaya, yesterday inaugurated the newly completed official residence of Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of 8 Division, Sokoto.

The two residences, which were built to accommodate RSM of 8 Division and that of Garrison Command is to give the officers a befitting accommodation.

Speaking during the inauguration of the residences, Yahaya said they were part of his welfare agenda in recognition of the office of RSM in the Nigerian army and also to boost their morale to serve the force better.

He noted that Nigerian army is known for rewards for performance and sanction for erring officers.

In his remark, the General Officer Command (GOC), Nigerian Army 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj-General Uwem Bassey, said the gesture is part of COAS directive to massively construct befitting official residence for RSMs in all the divisions across the country.

On his part the Command 48 Engineering Brigade, Brig-Gen Obot Silas Obot, said the contract was handled by Alabins Investment and supervised by the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps.

The COAS unveiled other projects at the Garrison after touring the barracks to inspect some other facilities.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the keys of the houses to the two beneficiaries by the COAS.