Nigeria: Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, Dissolves Cabinet

6 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yemi Aruna

"Governor Zulum expresses his deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices..."

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday dissolved the state's executive council.

Mr Zulum made the announcement via a statement by a permanent secretary in charge of administration and general services, Danjuma Ali.

The dissolution is the first by Governor Zulum since he assumed office on May 29, 2019.

Mr Zulum said his action was necessitated by the need to allow members of his cabinet nursing political ambitions, ahead of the coming elections, to throw their hats into the ring.

A statement by the governor's media aide explained that "the members were directed to hand over affairs to permanent secretaries in their ministries."

"The dissolution is to create an enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC)," the statement quoted the acting SSG as saying.

"Governor Zulum expressed his deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wished them the best in future endeavors."

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to obtain the original document emenating from the office of the acting SSG announcing the cabinet dissolution, thereby making it difficult to categorically determine if the sack also affected the non-portfolio members of the cabinet.

But a reliable government source said the cabinet dissolution affected only the 24 commissioners.

Mr Zulum had in 2019 and 2020 appointed a number of special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X