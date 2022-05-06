Nigeria: Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, Dissolves Cabinet

"Governor Zulum expresses his deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices..."

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday dissolved the state's executive council.

Mr Zulum made the announcement via a statement by a permanent secretary in charge of administration and general services, Danjuma Ali.

The dissolution is the first by Governor Zulum since he assumed office on May 29, 2019.

Mr Zulum said his action was necessitated by the need to allow members of his cabinet nursing political ambitions, ahead of the coming elections, to throw their hats into the ring.

A statement by the governor's media aide explained that "the members were directed to hand over affairs to permanent secretaries in their ministries."

"The dissolution is to create an enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC)," the statement quoted the acting SSG as saying.

"Governor Zulum expressed his deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wished them the best in future endeavors."

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to obtain the original document emenating from the office of the acting SSG announcing the cabinet dissolution, thereby making it difficult to categorically determine if the sack also affected the non-portfolio members of the cabinet.

But a reliable government source said the cabinet dissolution affected only the 24 commissioners.

Mr Zulum had in 2019 and 2020 appointed a number of special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.