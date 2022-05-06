Mauritius: Pre-Budget Policy Dialogue Meeting - Minister Seeruttun Discusses With Finance Minister

press release

A Policy Dialogue meeting in view of the preparation of the 2022-2023 Budget was held, this afternoon, between the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, and the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Seeruttun said that he discussed with the Finance Minister a series of measures geared towards boosting the development of the financial sector and enabling the concretisation of all its potentials.

He recalled that following the exit of the country from the European Union Black List, and the Financial Action Task Force Grey List, the Ministry is now working to reposition Mauritius on the international landscape as an attractive investment destination.

He stressed that the positive image of Mauritius is a key element to attract more investment in the financial sector.

In addition, the Minister pointed out that his Ministry is implementing the Blueprint for the financial sector with the aim of doubling its contribution to the GDP of the country over the next ten years.

Furthermore, Mr Seeruttun spoke about the need to have more skilled human resources to enable the growth of the sector. He indicated that the Ministry has carried out a survey to identify skills gap in the sector and added that he proposed during the meeting the need to continue with training initiatives.

We are also considering to devise schemes to attract the diaspora and foreign workers, he said.