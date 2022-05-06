Uganda: Karimojong Warriors Will Soon Lose Appetite for the Gun, Warns Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to make the cattle rustlers in Karamoja 'lose appetite' for the gun by building and equipping a stronger guard force at Labwordong in Agago district.

Speaking during the passing out of 2610 Local Defence Unit Personnel intake who have been undergoing training at the Labwordwong Training School in Agago district, Museveni said the cattle rustling that has re-emerged in the region will stop.

"We had removed the fifth division for training and they took advantage of that. But now we have brought it back. It will help make the rustlers lose appetite for the gun," he said.

Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF had earlier braved a heavy down pour to witness the field craft and shooting range demonstrations by the new recruits before inspecting a guard of honour and a match past by the new recruits.

"I am very happy to come here in Labwordong. I was here long time ago when fight Karimojong. I thank you for remembering to turn it into training wing. I am also happy that the leaders here and elders gave land to the army to train. We shall compensate you for the land don't worry. We need to use the land for training. The training security wing here; it's good for the army and it's also good for security," he said.

The president said with the big number of trainers, the school now needs a guard force.

"One you have got a big number of people here, those who disturb security will not come. We need a guard force to contribute to security of this area. It will also contribute to the economy of the area. These

people are here, government buys food for them, they get salary and go to shop for other essentials here. The community benefits," he said.

Museveni commended the army leadership for putting the training school here and pledged to support the facility in the construction of new classrooms, instructors' houses and improving the shooting range.

According to the Labwordong Training School Commandant Lt. Col. George Stephen Eyoku, the 2657 trainees including 516 females were voluntarily mobilized by the national recruitment team of the UPDF in October 2021 for 24 weeks.

Of these, trainees however failed to finish the course.

"Our objective is to train young energetic Ugandans with values, norms and ideological orientation of the national army. The development of character mentally and physically is key. They are trained to serve their country diligently. The army wants a fit you rather than a sick you," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu commended the training school instructors for a job well done and welcomed the trainees to the UPDF.

"You are welcome to the UPDF family. Here the army is not a job, it's about service to our people. It is important to look at it from that angle otherwise you will be disappointed. If you are to stay in the UPDF, do your work and do it well. It is not about pay but service," he said.

Cattle rustlers have for the past few years resumed their activities in Karamoja region in which they have also shot dead several people including UPDF soldiers and police officers in a bid to steal cattle and other animals.

The group has also been cited in robbing guns from the killed security personnel that they use to terrorist locals in Karamoja.

The UPDF and Police started a disarmament exercise that has seen a reduction in the number of guns in the wrong people.

Nevertheless, a number of warriors still have guns and are continuing to wreck havoc in the Karamoja region.