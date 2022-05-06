Tanzania: Women Suffering From Fistula Urged to Seek Treatment

6 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ben Bago

WOMEN suffering from fistula in Dodoma Region have been asked to stop hiding fearing embarrassment and instead they should go for treatment which is available at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.

This was stated by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka while inaugurating a fistula treatment camp at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital recently.

Mtaka commended the efforts made by stakeholders in the fight against the disease in the country and pledged to give them maximum cooperation in fulfilling their commitment to reducing fistula in the country.

However, he called on the victims to come out to get treatment at designated health centres which are located nearby.

"I urge all women suffering from fistula to stop hiding and instead go for treatment since the service is available here at our referral hospital in Dodoma region.

"Hiding continues to cause more serious problems, so come forward and get treatment," said Mtaka.

He also commended stakeholders for continuing to offer treatment and other related services to patients because the disease is one of the most challenging diseases in the country.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank all the stakeholders for your initiatives, because this has been one of the most challenging diseases in the country, so I sincerely thank you very much for this, and I will support you," concluded Mtaka.

For his part, Gynaecologist and President of the Association of Fistula Doctors in Tanzania, Dr James Chapa pledged to work with his fellow doctors to ensure they reduce the rate of fistula spread in the country by 2030.

