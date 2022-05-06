Tanzania: More Measures Introduced to Up Councils' Financial Management Performance

THE GOVERNMENT says it has added 6 criteria for measuring performance in councils and its directors.

The criteria include revenue collection, responding to the arguments of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) and the management on repayment of loans to special groups (youths, women and people with disabilities).

Other criteria are the use of domestic revenue in development projects, the spending of repaid loans, and the provision of loans to women and youth groups by using 10 per cent allocated from their own revenues.

During the period from July 2021 to March 2022, the councils' performance stood at 70 per cent by using the mentioned criteria.

When presenting a statement on councils' revenues and expenditure during the period of the third quarters of the current financial year from July 2021 to March 2022, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Innocent Bashungwa said yesterday in Dodoma that the council's directors who will receive the lowest percentage on those criteria will have to judge themselves if they were fit to hold such positions.

"Overall results for the last three quarters, using those performance criteria, it shows that 24 councils performed well with scores between 81-100, 38 Councils scored between 75 - 80, 90 councils scored 61 - 74, and 32 councils scored between 21- 60," Mr Bashungwa expressed.

Bashungwa elaborated that in terms of revenue collection, from the period July 2021 to March 2022, Councils have collected a total of 675.8bn/- which is 78 per cent of the annual estimate.

He informed that in the financial year 2021/22, the Councils planned to collect 863.9bn/- from local revenue sources.

During that period, Dar es Salaam City Council outshined others by collecting 56.4bn/-, followed by Dodoma City Council which collected 37.7bn/-.

Kinondoni Municipal Council pocketed 37.4bn/-, and 20 out of 184 Councils have collected from 5bn/- and above.

Expenditure of domestic revenue for the period of July 2021 to March 2022, shows that the Councils have spent 210.7bn/-, equivalent to 63.52 per cent of the estimated annual collection.