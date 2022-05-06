Malawi: Airtel Malawi Hits 1, 000 Milestone for Mobile Money Branches

Airtel Malawi - one of the mobile network companies in Malawi - says it has reached a 1, 000 milestone in setting up mobile money branches across the country.

Airtel Money Director Brighton Banda made the revelation during the opening of Bwandilo Airtel Money Branch in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Banda said Airtel Money has been expanding branch network, agents and kiosks by offering local people a choice to own and run businesses and, in turn, become financially resilient and independent.

"We are excited to share a milestone that is Airtel money branch. These are a walk in mobile service centres that support agent to hand in or cash out money without going to the bank," he said.

Banda said the centres will help individual customers to load money in their mobile phones, withdraw and register their sim card.

Apart from setting up branches, he said, the company has registered a network of over 70, 000 agents of which most of them are first time business holders.

These agents have the opportunity of running the mobile money businesses, he said.

Banda further said his company will continue to empower and transform lives of Malawians.

Banda added, "Airtel Malawi is committed to further improve services to reach even more people and empower them."

Bwandilo Airtel Money Branch Manager Susan Tsonga said the branch will assist many customers.

"This is a strategic place for people to transact through Airtel money services," she said.

Tsonga said people will be able to transfer their money and easily do their businesses.