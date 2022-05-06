Tanzania: Govt Keeps Hands Off Private School Fees

THE government has pledged not to intervene with fee structures of private schools, instead it will improve teaching and learning environments of public schools to make parents have trust in them.

Education, Science, and Technology Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda made the statement in Dodoma when responding to a question from the 'Daily News' reporter who wanted to know government's efforts for controlling private schools' fees.

In late 2015, the government requested private schools to submit their fee structures for the government to review.

The move came after several complaints from parents across the country claiming that some private schools were charging very high school fees.

Mkenda insisted that the government offers free education to reduce the burden on parents and encourage them to send their children to school.

"We are encouraging the private sector to invest in the education sector, and the government makes efforts to improve and maintain the status of the public schools," Prof Mkenda explained.

Prof Mkenda argued that any intervention or directives over school fees would affect the business and investment done in those schools while the government encourages the role of the private sector in the education sector.

He added that private schools invest heavily on, among others, building expensive structures and human resources, so regulating fees will discourage them and they may subsequently close their businesses.

Prof Mkenda stated that the government will only regulate fees at the tertiary education, especially for the private institutions that admit students who have been sponsored by the High Education Students Loan Board (HESLB).

"The government will not sponsor any student studying in higher learning institutions charging very high fees," he insisted.