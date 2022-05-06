Tanzania: Govt Keeps Hands Off Private School Fees

6 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ben Bago in Dodoma

THE government has pledged not to intervene with fee structures of private schools, instead it will improve teaching and learning environments of public schools to make parents have trust in them.

Education, Science, and Technology Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda made the statement in Dodoma when responding to a question from the 'Daily News' reporter who wanted to know government's efforts for controlling private schools' fees.

In late 2015, the government requested private schools to submit their fee structures for the government to review.

The move came after several complaints from parents across the country claiming that some private schools were charging very high school fees.

Mkenda insisted that the government offers free education to reduce the burden on parents and encourage them to send their children to school.

"We are encouraging the private sector to invest in the education sector, and the government makes efforts to improve and maintain the status of the public schools," Prof Mkenda explained.

Prof Mkenda argued that any intervention or directives over school fees would affect the business and investment done in those schools while the government encourages the role of the private sector in the education sector.

He added that private schools invest heavily on, among others, building expensive structures and human resources, so regulating fees will discourage them and they may subsequently close their businesses.

Prof Mkenda stated that the government will only regulate fees at the tertiary education, especially for the private institutions that admit students who have been sponsored by the High Education Students Loan Board (HESLB).

"The government will not sponsor any student studying in higher learning institutions charging very high fees," he insisted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X