Tanzania: Tarura Earmarks 1059.2km of Roads for Reconstruction in Geita

THE Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) in Geita District has identified about 1059.2 kilometres of roads which require reconstruction and proper maintenance.

TARURA'S Geita District Manager, Engineer Bahati Subeya, made the remarks last week in her report over maintenance of road infrastructures from January to March this year.

Eng Subeya explained that so far TARURA in Geita District serves a total of 1745.79kms of a rural roads network.

The Eng Subeya recommended that, the entire roads network has a total of 513 bridges.

"In the current financial year (2021/22) Tarura Geita District is conducting various road rehabilitations, with 1.9bn/- allocated from the Road Fund for that purpose," TARURA manager said.

Geita District Council Chairman, Mr Charles Kazungu advised TARURA to start reconstructing roads that are at very poor condition.

Geita District Council Director, Mr Paul Wanga, said the council is committed to ensuring that the grievances of essential social services including roads are resolved.