Tanzania: Council's Committee Told to Effectively Oversee Implementation of Projects

THE Maswa District Council's Economic, Construction and Environment Committee has been urged to closely monitor and make routine visits to see the implementation of various projects implemented in the district council.

Maswa District Commissioner, Aswenge Kaminyoge said after he made an official visit organised by the committee to inspect some of the projects.

The delegation's visit was conducted as a review of the implementation of the responsibilities of the committee to see how the projects were being implemented.

The Committee visited four ongoing development projects namely the construction of the chalk factory located in Ng'hami and Nyalikungu ward, and Mwanhegele Village, Nyabubinza ward, construction of Malampaka Auction in Gulung'washi village, Malampaka Ward and Jija village.

"Today we have conducted a special visit to witness the implementation of various projects being undertaken in our district. I am proud to say that the government has done a lot to our people in Maswa District," he said.

For their part, some members of the Economic, Construction and Environment Committee commended the Council for managing the projects well and asked them to continue to take good care of the infrastructure as it is a catalyst for development for the people and the council.

In addition, experts of the visited projects assured the Committee that all ongoing projects will be completed in time and that various funds and equipment have been provided, with the aim of completing the projects in time without compromising quality.

The committee heard about some of challenges that have arisen in some projects and promised to find solutions so that the projects initiated in those areas become meaningful.