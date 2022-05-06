Tanzania: Geita Seeks 10.8bn/ - to Improve Infrastructures in Primary Schools

GEITA District Council is seeking 10.8bn/- as a total budget for improvement of primary schools learning environment, including building classrooms, latrines and desks.

Geita District Council Primary Education Officer, Ms Edith Mpinzile, revealed this last week when made presentation on education sector report during the council meeting.

Ms Mpinzile noted that out of the total budget, about 6bn/- would be spent on building classrooms as the council is facing a shortage of 3,012 classrooms for primary schools.

She added that about 3.5bn/- is also needed for repairing and constructing the pupils' toilets, as primary schools are facing a shortage of 3,056 toilets.

She recommended that about 1.3bn/- is expected to end the shortage of desks.

"This year schools have registered a total of 21,204 who joined nursery schools," she said.

Ms Mpinzile stressed that improvement of infrastructures for primary schools will enable about 257,090 primary pupils to access friendly learning environments, of which 127,033 are boys and 130,057 are girls.

District Council Chairman, Mr Charles Kazungu, said the Council Finance Committee has proposed that some amount of money from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund of the council be spent on addressing challenges in the identified primary schools.

Geita District Council Director, Mr Paul Wanga said urgent efforts were needed to solve the primary education challenges in the council to improve academic performances of primary schools.