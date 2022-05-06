Tanzania: Country Women Use Online Platform to Advocate for Peace

TANZANIAN women, who are members of the International Women Peace Group (IWPG), have joined others in the world to make online advocacy for peace to enable people live in harmony.

IWPG Chief Branch Manager, Ms Seo-yeon Lee, from South Korea said recently that they managed to discuss about peace initiatives with other women in Tanzania and the world at large, in particular to impart the knowledge so that they can bring positive changes.

Ms Katherine Mkanyu of University of Dar es Salaam said; "peace begins within an individual, and if you can maintain peace at individual level, you would be able to spread it to others."

She reminded people that peace is a driving force in the attainment of social and economic development.

The IWPG stressed on the importance of pushing for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) to bring solutions to the continued conflicts in the world, a situation which causes loss of people's lives.

IWPG is an international NGO with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, actively carrying out peace education for women, supporting and urging the enactment of the Peace International Law (DPCW) and spreading peace cultures.

The Branch Manager of Ethiopia IWPG, Ms Yayesh Kiflay, also said that they need to brighten the world with a peace message by continuing to hold regular meetings to ensure they impart more knowledge to people.

Ethiopian Deputy Company Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Media, Ms Dereje Moges Tdesse said that it's very important to maintain peace, and she vowed to work with IWPG to achieve peace not only for this generation but for all generations.

International Women's Peace 3rd Annual Commemoration witnessed 365 peace messages, delivering a hope for peace in the world.