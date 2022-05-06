Angola Implements Reading Plan With CPLP Authors

Luanda — Angola's education minister, Luísa Grilo, said Thursday in Luanda that the country was implementing the first National Reading Plan that includes authors from the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP).

According to Luisa Grilo, given the mobility of the citizens of the member states, it would not be too much if authors indispensable to the common knowledge of the community's pupils were defined, as it would allow them to get to know each other, with a view to strengthening ties between brotherly peoples.

Luisa Grilo was speaking during the celebration of Portuguese Language Day, marked this Thursday (5 May) created in 2009 by resolution of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of the CPLP and established by UNESCO in 2019 as World Day, making the Portuguese language the first in the world to have an official date recognized by the UN body.

The Cabinet minister said that for three years the 5th of May has been commemorated in Angolan schools with various activities, such as the contest for the best essay, as the importance of mastering the written language is recognized, due to the fact that we read less.

On his turn, the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, considered the Portuguese language of international projection for the construction of a community where all members are integral authors for the development of the states.

The secretary of CPLP, Zacarias Albano da Costa said that the proclamation of the Portuguese Language Day by UNESCO is an achievement for all the Portuguese speaking people, which is between the fourth and fifth most spoken language in the world and used in more than 30 international organizations.

In a message, the Director-General of UNESCO states that the Portuguese language is an important tool for cooperation and exchange that crosses continents and cultures, with more than 265 million speakers.

Portuguese is the official language of nine countries: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor, as well as the Special Administrative Region of Macau (China), and is the most widely used language in the southern hemisphere.