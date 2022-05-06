Malawi: MHRC Commences Public Hearing On Kalibu Academy

State funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has started conducting a public hearing into allegations of corporal punishment unleashed on students at Kalibu Academy.

The public hearing started on Thursday in Blantyre.

The development follows (MHRC's) successful vacation of an injunction and leave for a judicial review which was granted to Kalibu Academy by the High Court last year.

In July 2021 it was reported on social media that a teacher from Kalibu Academy attempted to rape a female student in class and that children from the school are subjected to corporal punishment by the school administrators and teachers.

It is also alleged that corporal punishment is an acceptable disciplinary measure at the school.

The MHRC resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the matter.