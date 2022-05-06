Malawi: Court Slaps Mra Officer With 6 Year Jail Term for Stealing Public Money

5 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Dedza has sentenced a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officer to six years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing public money.

The Senior Resident Magistrates court in Dedza heard that stole K12 million tax payer money.

He has been answering an offence of theft by servant.

Chimwendo who pleaded guilty to the charge, had a duplicate receipt book that he issued to unsuspecting taxpayers upon unauthorized collection of revenue.

On Monday, April 25, 2022 Senior Magistrate Court Clemence Chamwenda convicted him after he admitted to stealing the money because he was possessed by evil spirits at the material time.

In mitigation, he asked for the Court's leniency arguing that he is a first offender. He also explained that he is a bread winner to his family, yet has already lost his job based on this case.

However, Chamwenda has quashed his mitigation factors and slapped the convict with six years IHL.

He hails from Chimwendo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X