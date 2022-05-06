Somalia: Presidential Election to Be Held On May 15

5 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's presidential election, which has been delayed for several months, will be held on May 15, according to a joint parliamentary committee tasked with preparations for the poll.

The country has been beset by political wrangles and security crises for years that delayed the voting exercise expected early last year.

For over 50 years, Somalia has not had universal suffrage, whereas citizens go to the polling stations and elect their leaders in the ballot box.

The new MPs made up of the Lower House [275 seats] and Upper House [54 seats] will elect the new president in a joint session in Mogadishu on youth day, May 15.

