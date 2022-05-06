Eritrea: Material Support to Foster Families

Asmara, 05 May 2022- The National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability of Eritrea extended material support worth 1.3 million Nakfa to families that support children with disability.

According to Ms. Yirga'alem Ye'ebio, from the association, the material support was extended to 2 thousand 265 families across the country that support children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and expressed expectation that the support will contribute in improving their daily activities.

Indicating that the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability of Eritrea is exerting effort in cooperation with the Government and concerned institutions to extend support to children with intellectual and development disabilities and their foster families, Ms. Yirga'alem said that 19 schools that are providing educational service throughout the country are the outcome of the effort exerted.

Pointing out that the association incorporates four thousand families that support children with the disability, Ms. Yirga'alem said that training programs are also being organized related to handling children with intellectual and developmental disability.

The National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability of Eritrea has been established before 12 years.