Eritrea: Training On Technology and Information System

5 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 05 May 2022- The Central Region administration organized one month training on technology and information system to 40 sub-zonal administrators and managing directors.

Speaking at the concluding event of the program held today 5 May, Mr. Tedros Tekle, head of Statistics and Cartographic Information in the Central Region, said that the objective of the training was to upgrade the capacity of the administrators and managing directors and enable them provide effective and timely administrative service to the public.

Commending for the training opportunity they were provided, the representative of the trainees expressed conviction to apply the training they received practically on the ground and serve the public with commitment.

Congratulating the trainees, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, called for organizing similar training programs to staff members at all levels and the trainees to upgrade their capacity practically on the ground.

