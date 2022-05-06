Ethiopia: News - Court to Pass Verdict On ONN Journalists Accused of Collaborating With OLF to Install Transitional Govt in Oromia

3 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The 17 defendants in the Qasim Abdullahi's file, including journalists Bikila Amenu, Dachasa Wirtu Bati, and Desu Dulla appeared at the Oromia Supreme court today as per the earlier adjournment set on April 21. The court had previously ordered the prosecution to present a retort to the defense presented by the legal team of the accused.

A member of the legal team, Gudane spoke to Addis Standard, detailing that they had presented their defense against the accusation in which they asked for clarity as to the legal proceedings, and how the accused were involved in the said crimes as well as how they contradicted the constitution.

The prosecution stood by its case and asserted that the accused were in fact involved in crimes and that the accusations were right, he said. When asked what the next steps in the litigation would be, Gudane informed Addis Standard that the court will offer a verdict on May 12. He added that the defense team had cited the journalistic, constitutional, legal, and international conventions in defense of the accused.

It is to be remembered that the 17 defendants were accused of working to dismantle the legally established government to impose the Oromia Regional National Transitional Government. They were arrested last year and are currently housed at Dalati Detention center in Sebeta town.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) yesterday called upon the authorities for 'the immediate release of Desu Dulla and Bikila Amenu and drop of all charges levied against them'.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X