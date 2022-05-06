Gambia: President Barrow Appoints New VP, Ministers

President Adama Barrow has appointed a new Vice President, Ministers, Secretary General and Head of Civil Service and Chief of Staff on Wednesday, May 4th 2022.

The president has created a new ministry dubbed Ministry of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery and he has also decoupled the Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy.

Now the country has a Ministry of Information and a Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy

This announcement was made by the Government's spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh.

Alieu Badara Joof, is the new vice president of the country, he was the Minister of Higher Education and Research before his new appointment.

These are the Ministers: Dawda Jallow Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Seedy Keita Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs; Serign Modou Njie Minister of Defence; Seyaka Sonko Minister of the Interior;

Hamat NK Bah Minister of Tourism & Culture; Abba Sanyang Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs; Demba Sabally Minister of Agriculture; Ebrima Sillah Minister of Transport Works & Infrastructure; Dr Ahmad Lamin Samateh Minister of Health;

Claudiana Cole Minister of Basic & Sec Education; Fatou Kinteh Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare; Abdoulie Jobe Minister of Petroleum and Energy; Musa S. Drammeh Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources; Prof Pierre Gomez Minister of Higher Education and Research; Rohey John Manjang Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Bakary Badgie Minister of Youth and Sports; Seedy Keita is overseeing the Trade Ministry; Baboucarr Ousman Joof Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery; Lamin Queen Jammeh Minister Information; Ministry of Communication & Digital Economy will be overseen by Ebrima Sillah.

Similarly, Salimatta E. Touray is the new Secretary General and Head of Civil Service to take charge of the personnel management office while Modou K. Ceesay is the new Chief of Staff, a new position at the office of the president.