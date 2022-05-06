South Sudan: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to South Sudan

5 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 05 May 2022- Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab met President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan today in Juba and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki.

In his message, President Isaias reaffirmed the historic bonds of solidarity between the peoples of Eritrea and South Sudan since the days of struggle of the people of South Sudan for self-determination.

President Isaias also stressed Eritrea's resolute support for the independence and sovereignty of South Sudan and its right to address its internal matters free from external diktat. President Salva Kiir thanked Eritrea for its unwavering constructive position and briefed the delegation on developments in the country.

President Salva Kiir stated that South Sudan was making progress towards peace, stability and development despite acute difficulties.

The two sides also discussed regional development and agreed to bolster bilateral and regional cooperation.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X