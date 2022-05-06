Kenya: Makau Mutua - UDA Wants to Pick Its Running Mate and Azimio's

5 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Raila Odinga's Presidential Campaign Spokesman has laughed off an attempt by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to interfere with the selection process of selecting a running mate for the former Prime Minister.

This follows public statements by UDA officials, including its party leader Deputy President William Ruto who tweeted Wednesday, to criticise plans by a selection panel to interview former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for the job.

According to Ruto, Kalonzo's profile is too big, having deputised former President the late Mwai Kibaki.

"UDA wants to pick both running mates -- for itself and for Azimio. Does that makes sense to anyone with a single brain cell?," Mutua tweeted Thursday.

