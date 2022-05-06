Kenya: Jubilee Nominates Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege for Odinga Running Mate

5 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The ruling Jubilee Party has submitted the names of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and incumbent Muranga County Woman Representative Sabina Chege for consideration to deputise Raila Odinga in the August 9 presidential election under the Azimio ticket.

Jubilee Party National Elections Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto urged the seven member panel chaired by Noah Wekesa to consider Jubilee nominees, describing them as suitable for a win in the election.

KANU on its part submitted the name of its party leader Gideon Moi who had sent his own name while Wiper has proposed its party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X