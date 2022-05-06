Ghana: Tag Transport and Logistics Limited Company Donates to Madina Muslim Community

Tag transport and Logistics Limited Company, a Ghanaian fleet management firm located at Ashaley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region has donated assorted items to some parts of Muslim communities at Madina, Accra to entice the Eid-Fitr celebration.

The donation, which formed part of Tag transport and logistics corporate social responsibility was to help the marginalised and aged in some of the Muslim communities to also celebrate the Eid-Fitr in harmony.

Tag transport and logistics distributed assorted packed items including bags of rice, canned fish, cooking oil, among others to 30 heads of some widows, the aged and other marginalised individuals in the community.

Mr. Tony Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of Tag Transport and Logistics limited Company mentioned that the donation exercise was a mandate by the company to seek to the welfare of the marganilised in society during this festive season because such individuals are often sidelined.

He used the opportunity to wish all Muslims a happy Eid-Fitr celebration and called for Allah's blessings on them for a prosperous year ahead.

The CEO also prayed that Allah hears every single prayer of each and every Muslim who fasted and prayed during the Ramadan because it was necessary in the socio-economic development of the Ghanaian economy.

Adding that, a praying nation is a growing economy where the lives of citizens thrive well in their daily life endeavours.

Mr. Bonsu reiterated Tag Transport and Logistics Limited Company's commitment to ensure the safety customers logistics needs.

He indicated that the company's trade name known as Tag Transport Agency provide essential services to clients including reasonable work pay for drivers among others.

The Tag Boss commended the managerial team, staff and well wishers of Tag Transport Agency for their indefatigable role played in making the initiative a success.

Madam Marrie Awudu, a beneficiary of the donation exercise expressed gratitude to Tag Transport and Logistics Limited Company for the gesture shown to the marginalised group in the community.

She also prayed for the company to yield maximum output in its operation throughout the year and beyond.