Zimbabwe: Connie Ferguson Arrives Today

Organisers of South African television star Connie Ferguson's tour have announced that the celebrity will be arriving this afternoon ahead of her three scheduled public engagements in Harare.

The award-winning actress and businesswoman will land at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 1:35pm.

Ferguson is being brought to Zimbabwe by Nedbank Zimbabwe.

Nedbank Zimbabwe senior manager -- marketing, public relations and communication -- Mary-Anne Kwidini said all was set for hosting Ferguson.

"We welcome Connie Ferguson to Zimbabwe ahead of her programme and look forward to a fruitful exercise of empowerment and creating viable networks for all involved," she said.

"A gala dinner has been put in place in her honour at Meikles Hotel to be hosted by businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla as part of a high-level networking event with different stakeholders.

"Connie is an iconic personality who inspires many and represents so much of empowerment as an entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist."

Kwidini said Ferguson's itinerary was already packed and they were optimistic that everything will go according to the script.

"Ferguson will also visit Emerald Hill Children's Home as part of her appreciation of charitable initiatives in partnership with the Zodwa Mkandla Foundation," said Kwidini.

She expressed delight at hosting the South African superstar, who will also address at the Women in Business conference on Saturday morning.

"Ferguson will be at The Venue in Avondale for a business session, where she will empower women," said Kwidini. "She wraps up her programme with a Zumba Masterclass session with acclaimed fitness trainer Zorro as part of a drive to encourage fitness and wellness through physical exercise.

"Ferguson is also an author, speaker, producer and co-founder of production company Ferguson Films which she co-founded with her late husband Shona Ferguson.

"She is also a successful businesswoman who runs a beauty care line called Connie Bodyline and a personal fitness and lifestyle blog called IConniecFit, among other ventures."

The popular actress will leave the country on Sunday.