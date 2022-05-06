Kenya: It's the Right Time to Beat Gor Mahia, Beams AFC Leopards Coach Aussems

Nairobi — AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems believes it is about time they get a win over arch-rivals Gor Mahia as they prepare to face off in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.

Ingwe has not beaten K'Ogalo across all competitions since their 1-0 victory in March 2016 and with his side playing well, Aussems remains optimistic they can get a win.

"It is always a good time to win a game whether Gor Mahia or any other team I do not care but I know this is a special match for most people. I hope the stadium is full but I think it is the right moment for us to have a good game against Gor Mahia," the tactician stated.

The last Derby between these two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Gor in October last year, while the three previous meetings ended in 0-0 draws.

Aussems is confident his team has been playing well, having lost only once in their last 13 matches and he says they have the ability to finally break the jinx against K'Ogalo, who have been blowing hot and cold this season.

"A derby is always a big game and we will be ready psychologically and physically," said Aussems, who has previously been in charge of a hot East African derby between Simba and Yanga, when he coached Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Meanwhile, the tactician says he will have to do without defender Kaycie Odhiambo who has been ruled out for a maximum seven months with a serious knee injury.

Odhiambo, who had been a backbone of Ingwe's backline all season picked up the injury in the victory over Wazito FC and is most likely to be out for the rest of the year.

"Kaycie needs to undergo surgery in the next six to seven weeks on his knee and after that he will be out for up to seven months. It is such a shame because he was playing very well," said the tactician.

But despite the budding defender's absence, he is still sure he has a good squad to take the team through a Derby Day victory.

The coach was also full of praise for Peter Thiong'o who has been playing as a right back for most of the second leg. Thiong'o arrived at AFC from Kakamega Homeboyz as a hotshot winger who could also play as a number 10, but has slowly found a new niche as a defender.

"Thiong'o is not a winger. Thiong'o is not a striker. The defense is his position. When he has space ahead of him he makes a good performance. Defensively he has been superb and offensively he is always giving trouble," said the coach.

He added; "Sometimes a player can make a new career even if they started as strikers. They can become defenders and make something good," said the tactician.