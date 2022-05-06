Kenya: Family Bank Approves Sh1.1 Billion Dividend Following Impressive 2021 Results

Nairobi — Family bank shareholders have approved a Sh1.1 billion, Sh0.83 per share, dividend pay-out at its 15th Annual General Meeting.

This follows an impressive 2021 full-year results that saw the bank book a Ksh3.3 billion Profit Before Tax.

This was a 132 per cent increase in earnings compared to the full-year results of 2020.

"It is on back of our strong 2021 full year performance and improved liquidity that as a Board we approved this dividend pay-out. I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience, understanding and continued trust in our decisions over the years as we strike balance between return and capital maximisation," Family Bank Chairman Wilfred Kiboro told the shareholders at the AGM.

Reiterating his remarks during the AGM held virtually, Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi stated that the Bank remains focused to optimally gaining size and scaling up efficiently.

"Our overall objective as a Bank has been to position the Bank for the future in order to deliver a strong value proposition not only for our customers but for our shareholders," she said.

In June 2020, Family Bank shareholders approved dividends pay out of Sh0.24 dividend per ordinary share, a total of Sh308.9 million.