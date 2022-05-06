Kenya: Africities Summit to Have Long-Term Economic Benefits for Lake Region

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Ayang Nyong'o says the 9th Africities Summit slated to be held in the lakeside city between May 17 and 21 will have long-term economic benefits for the Lake Region Bloc.

Nyong'o said that this comes at a time when the focus is shifting to the role that intermediary cities will play in future as Africa grapples with rapid urbanization.

Speaking during the launch of activities leading to the Summit, Nyong'o said that Kisumu city will host the five day Africities summit as they reflect on the role of intermediary cities in Africa in the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"The 9th Africities Summit presents a golden opportunity to showcase what devolution has achieved for Kenya. Kisumu is indeed privileged to be a case study for participants of the Summit to study firsthand the impact of devolution on our socio-economic and political development as a country," submitted Nyong'o.

The Africities Summit which is held every 3 years over a 5-day period, alternately in the different regions of Africa is the largest democratic gathering organized on the African continent.

This flagship event of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is organized in partnership with the Government of Kenya and the County of Kisumu.

He commended President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defense Eugene Wamalwa for the keen interest they have shown in the summit including the construction of a 6,000-seater ultra-modern convention center in Kisumu that will host the Summit.

"The Kenya government has spared no expense to ensure Kisumu is well prepared as a host and I would personally like to thank the respective government Ministries starting with the Ministry of Defense headed by my dear friend Eugene Wamalwa for tirelessly working hand in hand with my county to actualize this dream," he expressed.

Through the ministry of Infrastructure, the government has mobilized resources to ensure that roads to and around the conference venue are improved to bitumen standards and this includes a number of roads such as - Airport - Uzima University- Mamboleo Road which is a 4 km road, the Mamboleo - ASK - Migosi Estate Road, Kondele - Mamboleo Highway - Mamboleo - Miwani road in order to provide smooth accessibility.