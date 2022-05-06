Ghana: Vodafone Cash Customers Will Not Pay Transfer Charges Despite E-Levy - CEO

Vodafone Ghana has said subscribers of Vodafone will still not pay any charges in spite of the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

It said Vodafone Cash customers could only pay the E-Levy when transferring money.

"The implementation of the 1.5per cent electronic transfer levy was implemented on May 1, 2022. In practical terms, this will increase mobile money transfer fees to 2.25 per cent for customers who transact amounts greater than GH¢100.00 per day," Vodafone Ghana said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

However, Vodafone Ghana said Vodafone Cashcustomers would only be required to pay the 1.5 per cent E-levy as the company continued to waive all transfer fees to any network.

"Vodafone Cash customers can send any amount to other mobile money users across the various networks and only pay the mandatory 1.5 per cent e-levy, instead of the expected 2.25 per cent transaction fees charged by other telecommunicationcompanies," the statement said.

Since the implementation of the E-levy on May 1, 2022, Ghanaians have sharednumerous positive comments and commendations on social media concerning Vodafone Cash's continued free transactions initiative.

In July 2020, Vodafone Cash took the unprecedented step of waiving all charges on any Vodafone Cash transfers to reduce the financial burden on customers brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting,Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, said:"At Vodafone, we understand that our customers are faced with financial difficulties due to the economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This free service will help our customers navigate these challenges. We want our customers to confidently send money, be it for accessing health services, educational purposes, or urgent remittances to family and loved ones in remote parts of the country without worrying about transfer charges. We are excited that this service has brought great financial relief to our customers and small businesses across the country."

She said Vodafone Cash had earned a name for itself by providing leadership through innovative financial products.

Obo-Nai said in 2021, the free transfer service was awarded the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Product of the Year, and won the Most Innovative Product of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards (GITTA).

"Prior to this initiative, Vodafone Ghana was the first network operator to allow customers to continue to enjoy free charges on interoperability transactions (transactions to other networks) below GH¢100.00 even after the Bank of Ghana lifted a directive for operators to waive the charges," she said.

The Vodafone CEO said to send money to other networks, Vodafone Cash subscribers should dial *110#, select option one 'Send Money', select option two 'Other Networks' and follow the steps.

She said customers who have not subscribed to the service yet can simply dial *558# to register, adding that Non-Vodafone customers could purchase a SIM card from any Vodafone Agent or Retail Shop, register with a Ghana Card and then activate their cash wallet.