Kenya: Man Arrested in Merti With a Pistol Concealed in Miraa

6 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Merti junction along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway on Thursday apprehended a man who was in possession of a rare Ekol P29 pistol.

Police said the man identified as Abdullahi Hussein Sharamo was arrested during a routine check on passenger vehicles.

He had concealed the gun in a bunch of miraa (khat) wrapped inside a banana leaf.

Upon routine screening, the suspect was found in possession of a pistol and two rounds of 9mm ammunition concealed in the miraa wrappings.

"Security officers further conducted a body search on the suspect and recovered two (2) additional rounds of ammunition from his pockets," the National Police Service said Thursday.

Police say the suspect was taken to Archer's Post Police Station in Samburu County and he is expected to be charged with the offense of 'being in possession of a firearm without a firearm certificate' as detectives commence further investigations to establish any connection to other criminalities.

"The multi-agency security teams continue to engage communities on the security situation in the disturbed areas of Marsabit County and its environs in efforts to install sustainable peace and coexistence among communities," the NPS stated.

The arrest comes when Marsabit County continues to witness increased cases of insecurity which has claimed dozens of lives.

Four days ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit following cases of insecurity in the bandit-prone area.

"The kind of beastly act we have seen in that area must come to an end. We are now ready, prepared, and available to address that clean-up in Marsabit once and for all. We are prepared for its challenges. It is not going to be easy and we are not going there to be popular, we are going there to solve a problem," said Matiangi.

