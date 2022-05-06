Ghana: Help Generate Quality Data for National Development ... Dr Kumah Tells Gss Board

The reconstituted board of the Ghana Statistical Service was inaugurated in Accra yesterday with a call on them to guide the Service to generate high quality and reliable data to guide the country's growth and development.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John A. Kumah, who made the call said quality data was critical to inform evidence-based planning to facilitate national development, saying the board was coming at the time when there was increasing demand for credible data for evidence-based decision making.

He said the country depended onGSS to generate accurate and timely data to report on the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063 to accelerate Africa's development.

The seven member-board chaired by Dr Grace Bediako, former Government Statistician, has Professor Samuel K. Annim, the Government Statistician, Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo, Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana, Hannah AshiokaiAkrong, Human Resource Director of Vodafone Ghana, Dr Josephine DzaheneQuarshie, Director of the Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, Prof. Robert Osei, Dean of Graduate Studies of University of Ghana, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Chief Director of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as members.

Dr Kumah in his remarks lauded the members for their decision to accept to serve on the GSS Board.

"I would like to begin my remarks by congratulating you all for winning the confidence of the President, and for accepting to serve on the Governing Board of Ghana Statistical Service in the second term of the Akufo-Addo Government. I am also grateful to you all for making time to be here at such a short notice. It signifies your resolve and determination to provide the needed assistance in the progressive match of Ghana Statistical Service," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Kumah urged the board to implement the new organogram of the GSS approved recently by the Public Services Commission and supervise the preparation of a suited Scheme of Service.

He also entreated the board to initiate the process for the drafting of Legislative Instrument for the Statistical Service Act, 2019, Act 1003.

Dr Kumah also commended the immediate past Board for their wonderful guidance that culminated in the conduct of the first digital census in Ghana.

"We were impressed with the release of the Provisional Results within 44 days of completing field data collection. Now we are guided by the most current data in doing analysis in the Ministry," he said.

Dr Bediako in her remarks said it was great honour for them to be appointed on the GSS Board.

She said the board was ready to assist the Service to generate reliable data for the country and appeal for more financial resources for the Service.

"GSS should be positioned to generate quality statistics to accelerate national development," DrBediako said.