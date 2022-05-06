Kenya: Parties Who Fail to Comply With Gender Rule to Be Barred in August Polls

Nairobi — Political Parties have until May 9, 2022 to comply with the two-thirds gender rule by submitting a compliant list for Members of Parliament and Senate failure to which they will not participate in the August polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) issued the notice in compliance with court judgement issued rendered in 2017 in case filed by Katiba Institute vs the electoral agency that called for gender balance in the two elective seats.

"Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 general elections for the said elective seats," the Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati stated.

According to the numbers released by poll body, only 48 out of the 81 political parties had compiled with the gender rule principle for the senatorial seat.

For constituency race seat 38 out of 81 political parties had complied with the elusive gender principle that was ordered by the court.

The commission said the court order would be applied in the nominations list and the August polls.

For MPs, where the constitutional requirement calls for 290 members in a given constituency, Chebukati noted that not more than 193 candidates can be of the same gender.

On the same note, for the Senate position, Chebukati stated that in a list representing the 47 counties countrywide, a party should not field more than 31 candidates of the same gender.

The principle will apply even in political parties that will have filled less numbers in the 290 constituencies and 47 counties.

Political parties had presented their nomination list on April 28th in compliance with the stipulated deadline.