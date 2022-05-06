Kenya: Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Churches Endorse Ruto for Presidency

6 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Church leaders drawn from the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency.

The Federation's Chairman Bishop Samuel Njiriri said their endorsement is based on Ruto's beliefs as a Christian.

Njiriri said as men of God they have scanned all leaders who have presented themselves for leadership, and they are convinced that the DP is the right person to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.

"As Christian leaders under the Federation, we have already made our stand very clear, we shall support a leadership that fears God and are genuinely concerned about the welfare of our people," he said.

The Secretary General Bishop David Thagana affirmed their position, saying DP Ruto is God fearing, prayerful and that he genuinely cares for the poor people.

He said they have decided not to remain neutral during this important time in the country.

In addition, the Federation also recommended that the DP nominates Kirinyanga Governor Ann Waiguru as his running mate, saying she is best suited to deputize him.

They noted that the country is ripe for a female Deputy President.

"Besides being female, Governor Waiguru is a smart, intelligent, strategic and youthful leader who represent the interests of women, youth and other ordinary Kenyans," stated Bishop Thagana.

The 17 Bishops who were present at the presser pledged to actively campaign for the duo, so that Godly leadership is installed in Kenya after August 9, 2022 elections.

The Federation boasts of over 2 million membership countrywide.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X