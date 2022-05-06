Kenya: Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Churches Endorse Ruto for Presidency

Nairobi — Church leaders drawn from the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency.

The Federation's Chairman Bishop Samuel Njiriri said their endorsement is based on Ruto's beliefs as a Christian.

Njiriri said as men of God they have scanned all leaders who have presented themselves for leadership, and they are convinced that the DP is the right person to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.

"As Christian leaders under the Federation, we have already made our stand very clear, we shall support a leadership that fears God and are genuinely concerned about the welfare of our people," he said.

The Secretary General Bishop David Thagana affirmed their position, saying DP Ruto is God fearing, prayerful and that he genuinely cares for the poor people.

He said they have decided not to remain neutral during this important time in the country.

In addition, the Federation also recommended that the DP nominates Kirinyanga Governor Ann Waiguru as his running mate, saying she is best suited to deputize him.

They noted that the country is ripe for a female Deputy President.

"Besides being female, Governor Waiguru is a smart, intelligent, strategic and youthful leader who represent the interests of women, youth and other ordinary Kenyans," stated Bishop Thagana.

The 17 Bishops who were present at the presser pledged to actively campaign for the duo, so that Godly leadership is installed in Kenya after August 9, 2022 elections.

The Federation boasts of over 2 million membership countrywide.