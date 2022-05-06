Zimbabwe: Zupco Apologises for Transport Woes

6 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) yesterday apologised to the commuting public for the transport woes being experienced mostly in urban areas.

In a statement, Zupco management said the challenge has been due to the withdrawal of franchised vehicles and as usual they are working with the Government to address the issues they have raised.

"In the past, we have faced similar problems but we continue to listen and correct so that in the end we all fulfil our mandate to serve the commuting public," reads the statement.

Zupco said it was working tirelessly in coming up with solutions to ensure the firm returns services back to normalcy.

"We remain committed to providing you with safe, affordable and reliable travel. In the meantime, we have also approached other transporters including the NRZ to increase their support to alleviate the plight of passengers.

"Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted," reads the statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X