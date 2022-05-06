Ghana: Aduana Striker Adjei Eyes Goal King Gong ... Despite Injury Concerns

Aduana Stars marksman, Bright Adjei has blamed injuries for his goal drought in the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) league season.

That notwithstanding, the GPL April Player of the Month believes his ambition to win the goal king gong was still alive.

But in winning that award, Adjei accepts that he needs to overcome the injury setbacks and stay fit to match the competition from Asante Kotoko's striker, Frank Etouga Mbella.

Speaking to the Times Sports, yesterday, Bright Adjei said he was excited to win the GPL award but was concerned about the injury setbacks.

"It's a great feeling to be adjudged player of the Month of April. It took hard work and determination to get there; I am proud of myself."

With a few matches to go, Adjei was hopeful he will get back to his best performance, starting with Sunday's epic clash with Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

"I believe I'm still a tough competitor for the 2021/22 GPL golden boots. I'm rather concentrating on the club honours because football is about team work. If we get the results and the personal gong follows, that's fine."

He admitted a dip in performance of Aduana Stars at home the second half of the GPL, but believes they can up the momentum to revive the fight for a top four finish.

"We are finding it difficult to win home games; that has become a problem for us but we are working on it to make the Dormaa venue a fearsome ground. Nobody should write us off; you do so at your own peril."

Bright Adjei is currently third on the GPL golden boot chart with 13 goals and competing with Ashgold's Yaw Annor who has 16 goals and Kotoko's Frank Etouga Mbella with 18 goals.