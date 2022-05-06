Ghana: Danbort Outmuscle Rences in Top Clash

Danbort FC on Wednesday beat Rences FC 1-0 in the top-of-the-table clash Greater Accra Division Two League played at the Nungua Presby Park.

The hard-fought win sends the former Division One side to 41 points, four better than Rences - who have a game in hand in the Zone 2 campaign.

Remorseless striker Jonathan Sowah's 76th minute header separated the two sides who thrilled the decently large crowd to some lavish football exhibition.

Danbort's substitute midfielder Henry Kumi was felled at the right flanks after he attempted to zigzag his way into the danger area. Accra-based Referee Laud Nettey rightly signaled for an infringement which was expertly taken by Isaac Kudoglo for the fearless Sowah to head home.

The goal threw the park into delirium - the home fans celebrating what turned out to be the winner.

Having played out to a nail-biting 2-2 draw game in the first round in Tema, all were expecting a combative afternoon of football in the second stanza - and it lived up to expectation.

The game roared off with Danbort piling up the pressure on the visitors, who later weathered the storm and inspired by their captain Blessing Baffoe, carried the game to their opponents and were presented with a couple of free-headers which they squandered.

The tactical and physically-involving game saw some great performance from Danbort's goalkeeper Richard Marfo, Skipper Mohammed Hafiz and the red-hot Sowah who was a torn in the flesh of the Rences backline until he set the park alight with his lightening header.

Goaded by their vociferous fans, Danbort doubled the advantage after a spectacular build-up from the left flanks, but Assistant Referee Yahaya Mensah strangely disallowed it for off-side positioning.

Elated head coach of Danbort, Daniel Awuni, said he was taking things cool, believing his charges will make it to the Middle League campaign. For his opposite number, Richard Danso, his team had decent scoring opportunities but failed to utilise them and got punished.