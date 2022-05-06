Liberia: Monrovia Football Academy Begins 3-Day Trials Saturday

6 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

Monrovia Football Academy kicks off a three-day trial this Saturday, May 7, from 9 AM to 5 PM at BYC Field in PHP community, Monrovia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Co-Founder & Director of the Academy Sekou Degeorge Manubah said the trials are scheduled for May 7-14-21, respectively.

He said while the first trial is at the BYC Field in Central Monrovia, the second trial is from 9 am to 5 Pm at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville and the last trial kicks off on May 21, at the Monrovia Football Academy Campus in Careysburg, Montserrado County the same time.

Mr. Manubah notes that the exercise is the recruitment process of young and talented players for the year 2022-2023, which is something that is normally done every year.

He says boys and girls between ages 7 and 14 are encouraged to come out for the trials, adding that entrance exams will be administered on each trial date.

