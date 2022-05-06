Liberian Prelate Demands Tougher Actions Against Government Officials

6 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A renowned Liberian Prelate, Rev. Eric S. Gbogar, is calling on Church leaders here to take stronger measures against government officials that are constantly denigrating the body of Christ through frequent criticisms of Church leaders.

Speaking Sunday at the worship service of the Love Center Ministries International Church over the weekend, Rev. Gbogar indicated that the persistent criticisms by both ordinary citizens and government officials with nothing being done by the Church in Liberia has the propensity to undermine the existence of the Christian community in the country.

He added that some of the top officials that insult the Christian community are the same people who are honored and gowned as Fathers and Mothers of the year in their respective Churches.

Rev. Gbogar recommended that stringent measures be put in place by Church leaders in order to stop the increase of insults from people within and out of the government circle toward Church leaders across Liberia.

According to the clergymen, the lack of respect for religion is a major contributing factor to the under-development of the country.

"I will call on every one of you as Liberians to respect the Church in Liberia and the country's leadership. No one of you should be insulting leadership for political reasons, it's because of this our nation is under-developed," Rev. Gbogar noted.

