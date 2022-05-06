Zimbabwe: Police Warn Unregistered Motorists

All unregistered vehicles, even those owned by the Government or political parties, will be impounded during the ongoing operation aimed at restoring order on the roads.

So far, more than 7 362 motorists have been arrested under the operation code-named 'Respect Other Road Users/Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo'.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi applauded the public for the cooperation rendered during this operation, which is aimed at ending chaos on the roads brought by vehicles driven without number plates, those driven against flow of traffic, going through red robots and other misdemeanors.

"However, the ZRP reiterates that, all vehicles whether Government owned, individual owned, company or institution and political party owned should display registration plates while moving on the roads and in public places," he said.

"Any vehicle not displaying registration plates in clear contravention of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act will be impounded by the police with owners facing due process of the law. No negotiations, pleas or excuses will be entertained by police officers on the ground or at command level."

Motorists were expected to lead by example and comply in order to promote road safety and the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi said family and privately-owned cars should not be used to engage in pirating activities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the country's roads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On the other hand, Public Service Vehicles operators should ensure they operate in terms of the country's laws," he said. "Above all, drivers should strive to avoid causing congestion on the roads, especially in urban set up or risk having their vehicles impounded by the police."

Recently, police expressed concern over some prominent people and politicians who continued to drive unregistered top-of-the-range cars, warning that the ongoing operation targeting such vehicles was continuing.

Permanent number plates are now also available at border posts, so anyone importing a vehicle now buys the permanent plates as they clear their car through customs, with temporary plates no longer issued or needed.

All border posts, except Plumtree at the moment, although the post office in the town is selling the plates, are stocked with enough permanent number plates as the Government introduces a cocktail of measures to curb crime and make it as easy as possible for vehicle owners to pay taxes and duties and register their vehicle with the minimum of return visits.