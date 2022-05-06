Zimbabwe: Commercial Court Opens Today

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to commission the Commercial Court, a division of the High Court, with all disputes of a commercial nature being transferred to the newly-established division.

The court will be housed at Bristol House along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, round the corner from the Supreme Court in Harare.

The court is part of reforms to enhance the ease of doing business in commercial transactions, which is in conformity with international best practices.

The division will have jurisdiction over commercial disputes that involve amounts that exceed the set limits of the Magistrates Court.

The court's rules provide for an electronic filing mechanism along with the Supreme and Constitutional Courts.

The rules, among other things, allow the Registrar to serve parties via electronic mail or a web portal using the addresses they would have provided in their business transactions with a sent report evidence of successful service of process.

The court shall have registries in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Masvingo.

The resolution of commercial disputes has evolved over time with changing technology and changes in practices, prompting the Judicial Service Commission to move with times to establish commercial courts dedicated to this area of law.

The current specialised divisions of the High Court are the Electoral Court, Fiscal Appeal Court, Special Court for Income Tax Appeals, the intellectual Property Tribunal and the criminal, civil and family law divisions.