Zimbabwe: New Youth League Executive Elected

MASVINGO Provincial Youth chairman, Cde John Paradza, has been elected Zanu PF deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.

Cde Paradza, who is also Gutu West Member of Parliament, was elected during the 7th Youth League elective conference in Harare yesterday.

He replaces Cde Tendai Chirau who was holding fort in an acting capacity.

Results of the elections were announced by the party's national Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha at the Harare International Conference Centre last night.

Harare's Cde Chiwetu Tendai is now the Secretary for Administration, while Cde Garikai Zonde was elected Secretary for Finance.

Cde Tsungai Makumbe from Mashonaland Central was elected Political Commissar, while Cde Valeria Makonza is the new Secretary for External Affairs.

The new Secretary for Security is Cde Tubelihle Ncube, while Cde Innocent Dube is the Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Cde Phippa Mukono was elected Secretary for Information and Publicity with Cde Margaret Nyerere coming in as Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

The new Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology is Cde Munashe Mututsa, while Cde Luckmore Gapa is the Secretary for Health and Child Care.

Cde Admire Ndlovu is the Secretary for Economic Affairsthe while Secretary for Gender is Cde Nalede Maunganidze.

Cde Future Mhlanga is the Secretary for Disabled; Cde Nomatter Topotsa, the Secretary for Lands, while Munashe Mabika was elected as the Secretary for Business Liaison.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cde Batsirai Matiza is now the Secretary for Environment, while Cde Danmore Mambondiani is the deputy Secretary for Administration.

Cde Taurai Kandishaya was elected as the deputy Political Commissar

The party's national chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, expressed gratitude to the youth league for conducting their election peacefully.

"There was no tussling or vicious contestation during the election, but discipline and consensus prevailed during the election process based on individuals' capability in the national executive," she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also thanked the former youth executive members led by Cde Chirau for organising a successful conference and galvanising support for the 2023 harmonised elections.

To the newly elected members, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the task at hand is to organise and draw lessons from the party leadership.

President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, will give his closing remarks today where he is expected to meet and congratulate the newly elected youth league executive members.

This will take place after the party leadership has endorsed the results.

There was also a standing ovation when the Russian Youth league gave their solidarity message virtually with youth league members chanting the name of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zanu PF director for Information and Publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said there will be a press conference today to be addressed by Cde Bimha and Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, with the newly elected members.