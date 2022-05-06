Zimbabwe: Zim-Born Maphosa Appointed Malawi Volleyball Head Coach

Much — TRAVELLED Zimbabwe-born former Highlanders and University of Zimbabwe volleyball player, Thulani Maphosa, has been appointed as the head coach of the Malawi volleyball national team, adding to the numerous feathers to his cap.

In a repeat of the 2005 relocation on medical profession reasons to Eswatini where he was to spend 14 years, Maphosa's 2019 relocation to Malawi has refused to kill his childhood burning volleyball passion that has seen him rise to become a Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) coaches' trainer two years ago. This latest appointment, fully funded by FIVB, has been confirmed by a congratulatory letter signed by Volleyball Association of Malawi president, Jimmy Kanda, dated April 30 and referenced as "Offer of contract: Malawi Volleyball Team Head Coach."

"The Volleyball Association of Malawi would like to congratulate you on your latest appointment by FIVB as the Malawi Team Head Coach effective from 1 May 2022 to 31 July 2023 as stipulated in the attached contract.

"The contract is subject to be renewed depending on positive evaluation results.

"VAM takes this opportunity from FIVB as timely and strategic for the development of the sport aligned to FIVB's vision for a positive impact on the performance of National Teams, helping them to meet objectives that are sustainable in the long term, all as part of a strategic framework set up by your National Federation and FIVB Technical and Development department.

"We believe your skills and technical expertise will be of paramount use in revamping grassroots volleyball as well as the formation of strong male and female national teams able to compete at regional and global levels.

"At national level, you will be expected to provide monthly progress reports to the office of the General Secretary to document progress, challenges and proposed way forward. The office of the General Secretary will also play a coordination role for communication and technical matters.

"In the meanwhile, VAM will facilitate introductory meetings with you and Malawi National Sports Council, Malawi Olympic Committee as well as relevant stakeholders to officially present the national team plan.

"We hope and believe that this will mark the beginning of a fruitful partnership that will elevate volleyball in Malawi to competitive standards," read the letter.

In his 15 years in Eswatini not only did the Bulawayo-born coach earned a family but his involvement with national teams and local clubs saw him earn several international and local gold, silver and bronze medals.

An elated Maphosa paid tribute to his passion for volleyball.

"The passion brings it all and this appointment coming from FIVB is quite humbling. It's FIVB that nominated me for this (appointment) and the project will be fully funded by FIVB including the salary. It's quite humbling in that they could have sent a Brazilian or someone but grace saw it land on me," said Maphosa.

He is a serving member of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Coaches Commission -- the first ever official from the Southern Africa (Zone VI) region.